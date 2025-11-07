One dead, at least three trapped as Ulsan power plant rescue continues
Published: 07 Nov. 2025, 09:18 Updated: 07 Nov. 2025, 09:58
Three more workers who were trapped at the Ulsan Thermal Power Plant collapse have been discovered, but are presumed dead as of 9:47 a.m. Friday, the Ulsan Fire Headquarters said.
The news comes after one of the workers trapped in the plant collapse died during rescue operations earlier on Friday morning.
The Ulsan Fire Headquarters said that the individual went into cardiac arrest during the rescue and was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.
The victim was reportedly discovered roughly an hour after the collapse on Thursday, found wedged between debris and the ground. Rescue workers had been trying to extract them when their condition deteriorated.
The collapse occurred around 2:02 p.m. Thursday at the Korea East-West Power's Ulsan thermal power plant, where a 60-meter (197-foot) boiler tower came crashing down. Nine workers were buried beneath the rubble.
At least three are still trapped as of Friday morning. Authorities suspect another trapped worker, who was found nearby, is also likely to have died.
