Police probe after fisherman finds body under old Geoje Bridge
Published: 07 Nov. 2025, 19:50
Police launched an investigation after a fisher found the body of a man in his 40s under the old Geoje Bridge connecting the southeastern cities of Geoje and Tongyeong early Friday, authorities said.
The fisher made the report at around 12:07 a.m. that “a body was caught on a fishing hook and pulled up” near the coast by the old bridge in Sadeung-myeon, Geoje, South Gyeongsang, according to the Tongyeong Coast Guard.
Officers retrieved the body and identified it as a man in his 40s from Gyeonggi.
The Coast Guard is investigating whether foul play was involved and working to determine the time of death and whether the man had been reported missing.
A police official said they are “keeping all possibilities open, including homicide, as they investigate the exact cause of death.”
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
