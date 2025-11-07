 Roh Soh-yeong uploads emotional Instagram post after officially divorcing SK Chairman Chey
Published: 07 Nov. 2025, 10:52
An instagram post by Roh Soh-yeong, the director of the Art Center Nabi, detailing her thoughts on her divorce from SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Roh Soh-yeong, the director of the Art Center Nabi, shared her thoughts on her finalized divorce from SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won.
 
“Now that the divorce is final, I will be leaving the home I moved into 37 years ago after getting married,” Roh wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “Back then, I lived with my in-laws. For the past 10 years, I’ve been living alone with my youngest after sending my two daughters off to marriage. Now I’m parting ways with my son as well.”
 

She continued, “As I’ve passed 60, everything feels precious. Every piece of clothing, bag and pair of shoes holds traces of laughter and tears, [of] effort and frustration and hope. I've carefully folded each one away.
 
“It hurt a little when I found a piece of drawing paper that my three children had filled with cut-out photos of their mom and dad and the message ‘Happy Forever.' The little hearts that wished for their mom and dad to love each other and be happy — where will they find comfort now? I folded that away gently too.”
 
A photo of Roh Soh-yeong's wedding dress, uploaded by her to Instagram [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Roh uploaded a photo of her children's drawing paper. Paper tuxedos and dresses decorated the space below the cut-out photos of her and her former husband, alongside hearts and messages. She also uploaded photos of her wedding dress and hanbok (traditional Korean clothing) from her 1988 wedding. 
 
The Supreme Court finalized the divorce between Roh and Chey on Oct. 16 but separately sent back the decision on asset division for retrial.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
