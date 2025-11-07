Bae Ji-hwan claimed off waivers by Mets: Report

Korean utility player Bae Ji-hwan has reportedly been claimed off waivers by the New York Mets.Citing multiple sources, MLB.com reported Thursday that the Mets picked Bae off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates, who had taken him off their 40-man roster two days earlier.Bae, 26, offers speed and defensive versatility. He has played all three outfield positions in the majors, and has also logged games at second base and shortstop.However, he has struggled to hit at the big-league level since making his debut with the Pirates in 2022. He has a career line of .223/.294/.293 in 163 games.In 2025, Bae played only 13 games in the majors and recorded one hit in 20 at-bats with nine strikeouts.Bae made the Pirates' Opening Day roster in March after leading the team with 16 hits and 13 runs scored in spring training. But he was sent down to the minors in early April and then spent a week in the majors after getting recalled in early May.He stayed in the minors over the next four months before being brought back up to the majors on Sept. 7. However, that stint only lasted a week, as Bae went 0-for-9 with four strikeouts in six games.Bae has performed much better in the minors, with an .805 on-base plus slugging (OPS) with Triple-A Indianapolis in 2025 and a career .819 mark over seven minor league seasons.Per MLB.com, Bae can be an option in center field for the Mets. Their only other natural center fielder is Tyrone Taylor, who only put up a .598 OPS this past season and is considered a non-tender candidate.Yonhap