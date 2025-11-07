Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong confronted about father's debt upon return from World Series
Published: 07 Nov. 2025, 16:17
Kim Hye-seong, who won the MLB World Series in his debut season, was confronted during a homecoming interview at Incheon International Airport by a middle-aged man demanding that Kim repay his father’s debt.
Kim, the first Korean position player to win the World Series, appeared cheerful as he returned to Korea on Thursday. However, the atmosphere quickly changed with the arrival of the man.
The man stood opposite Kim holding a banner that read “One guy made it to the Dodgers, and his father filed for bankruptcy. Discharged.”
“Please speak instead of doing this,” Kim frowned and said in response. “He’s always like this,” adding, “If someone could stop him, I’ll gladly continue the interview.”
Kim then gestured to a staff member and said, “Do you see him over there?” asking that the man be removed. Security staff at the airport intervened and folded up the banner.
“It’s hard to put the feeling of winning into words,” Kim said in the subsequent interview. “I couldn’t stop smiling.”
The man is a well-known figure among baseball fans, often referred to as “Mr. Kim.” Since 2018, he has followed Kim for seven years, demanding that he repay a 100 million won ($68,600) debt allegedly owed by Kim’s father.
Mr. Kim has been vocal online, posting comments like, “His father didn’t pay me back, so of course the son isn’t playing well. Do you think your hands are clean after ripping me off and humiliating your son?” He has also hung banners at baseball stadiums where Kim plays, reading, “Tell your father to pay back Mr. Kim’s money.”
Kim’s legal team has filed multiple defamation suits against Mr. Kim, resulting in fines. However, Mr. Kim has continued his campaign, creating a new banner that reads, “The father defaults, the son files lawsuits — hooray for the family,” and holding solo protests. Kim Hye-seong, who has grown accustomed to the situation, has been seen smiling at the banners.
Under Korean law, children are not legally obligated to repay debts incurred by living parents. Nonetheless, public opinion remains divided, with some online comments suggesting that “morally, he should pay it back to settle things,” while others sympathize with Kim, saying, “It must be emotionally taxing to be followed around like that.”
