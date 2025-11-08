Gyeongju APEC summit proves a global battlefield of smartphone technology,
08 Nov. 2025
Although the APEC summit in Gyeongju wrapped up a week ago, its impact on industries is still being felt. Beneath the surface of what appeared to be a diplomatic stage, a “smartphone war” was quietly waged among nations competing to show off their technological prowess.
During his bilateral summit with President Lee Jae Myung on Nov. 2, Chinese President Xi Jinping presented two Xiaomi 15 Ultra smartphones along with a set of traditional Chinese stationery items. Xiaomi is China’s top smartphone maker. Officially, Xi highlighted cooperation between Korean and Chinese firms, noting that Samsung Display made the device’s display. But observers say the gesture also served as a subtle showcase of China’s flagship smartphone on a global stage. The exchange went viral when, after Lee jokingly asked whether the phone’s “communication security works well,” Xi quipped, “You can check if there’s a backdoor.”
The gifted model was co-developed with German luxury camera brand Leica and is praised for “blurring the boundary between smartphones and digital cameras.” With an attachable “Photography Kit Legend Edition,” the device can function like a professional camera. Although Xiaomi unveiled its latest “Xiaomi 17” series in September, that model has not yet been released globally, which is why Xi chose the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.
The “Xi effect” has already boosted sales. A Xiaomi Korea official said, “We were already running a discount promotion, but the publicity from President Xi’s gift significantly raised awareness. We can’t disclose figures, but both inquiries and sales have clearly increased.” The 16GB RAM, 512GB storage model, originally priced at 1.699 million won (about $1,100), is now selling for 1.499 million won after a 12 percent discount. Having established an official Korean subsidiary in January, Xiaomi Korea is seizing the moment, distributing product information and ramping up promotion.
On the Korean side, Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong emerged as the “guardian of Galaxy.” On Oct. 30, during his much-publicized “chicken and beer” meeting with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Lee reportedly quipped when a nearby guest asked for a selfie using an iPhone, “You should bring a Galaxy.” At the subsequent event celebrating the 25th anniversary of Nvidia’s GeForce launch in Korea, he looked over the audience and joked, “Why are there so many iPhones here?”
The remarks may sound lighthearted, but they reflect a deeper reality: among Gen Z users (born in the late 1990s to early 2000s), iPhones have become the dominant choice, while Galaxy phones are increasingly seen as a brand for older users. According to a Gallup Korea survey conducted in July, 60 percent of Korean smartphone users in their teens and 20s use iPhones, compared to 40 percent who use Galaxy devices. To reclaim younger consumers, Samsung has made bold moves such as launching its ultra-slim Galaxy Edge earlier this year as a direct challenge to Apple.
At the APEC exhibition venue, Samsung also made a point of showcasing its technological edge by unveiling the world’s first “tri-fold” smartphone prototype — a device that folds twice. More advanced than the company’s existing Fold line, the tri-fold can expand into a 10-inch-class display when fully opened, underscoring Samsung’s determination to lead the next wave of smartphone innovation.
YI WOO-LIM
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
