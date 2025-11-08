 South Korea slams North's ballistic missile launch, rejects criticism of allied excercises
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

South Korea slams North's ballistic missile launch, rejects criticism of allied excercises

Published: 08 Nov. 2025, 15:21
North Korea fires a new intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile on Jan. 6. [YONHAP]

North Korea fires a new intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile on Jan. 6. [YONHAP]

 
South Korea's Defense Ministry on Saturday "strongly denounced" the North's suspected ballistic missile launch, calling for the North to halt acts that heighten tension between the Koreas.
 
"The South's military strongly condemns the recent ballistic missile launch by the North, and expresses deep regret for [the North's] statement denouncing South Korea-U.S. annual exercises and conferences," the ministry said in a notice to the press.
 

Related Article

 
It also called on North Korea to "immediately halt" all acts heightening tensions between the two Koreas.
 
The statement came a day after North Korea launched one suspected short-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Friday, a day after it warned of proper measures against the latest U.S. sanctions on Pyongyang.
 
In a separate statement, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) also said it is aware of the North's ballistic missile launch and its pursuit of long-range missile capabilities.
 
"We are consulting closely with the Republic of Korea. Our focus is on maintaining the readiness required to defend the U.S. homeland and our allies in the region," USFK said, referring to South Korea by its official name.
 
Meanwhile, North Korean Defense Minister No Kwang-chol denounced the annual security talks between South Korea and the United States as an "intentional" expression of the allies' "hostile" nature against it, vowing to take "more offensive" actions against enemy threats.
 
No's remarks came as the defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States held the Security Consultative Meeting in Seoul on Tuesday to discuss key alliance and defense issues.

Yonhap
tags North Korea

More in North Korea

South Korea slams North's ballistic missile launch, rejects criticism of allied excercises

Russia defends North Korean ballistic missile launch, calls it 'legitimate right'

North Korea denounces South Korea-U.S. security talks as 'intentional' expression of 'hostile' nature

North fires missile as U.S. hits regime with sanctions, sends aircraft carrier to Busan

North fires missile into East Sea

Related Stories

North Korean leader's sister publicly dismisses doubts about North's satellite, ICBM technologies

South stops loudspeaker broadcasts to North as administration aims to relieve tensions

Rubio says appointment process underway to find 'right person' for North Korean human rights envoy

Two North Koreans requesting return remain in South, marking longest stay

North Korean soldiers try crossing MDL, South fires warning shots
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)