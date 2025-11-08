 70-year-old hiker dies after falling from rock face in Bukhansan National Park
70-year-old hiker dies after falling from rock face in Bukhansan National Park

Published: 08 Nov. 2025, 16:22 Updated: 08 Nov. 2025, 17:25
Rescue team is on site at Mount Bukhan in Gyeonggi, after receiving a report that a woman fell on Nov. 7. [GYEONGGIDO NORTHERN FIRE SERVICES]

A woman in her 70s died after falling while hiking in Bukhansan National Park, authorities said Saturday.
 
The accident occurred around 2:14 p.m. on Nov. 7, when a 70-year-old woman, yet to be named, fell from a rock face near Baegundae Peak in Bukhansan National Park, located in Goyang, Gyeonggi.
 

Rescue teams from the Dobong–Bukhan mountain rescue units and the Goyang fire department were dispatched after receiving a report that “someone appeared to have fallen through a gap between rocks while taking photos.” When they arrived, the female was found in cardiac arrest and later pronounced dead at the scene.
 
Police are investigating the exact circumstances and cause of the accident.
 
