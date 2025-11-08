Lonely Yellow Sea islands take on new significance as symbols of national sovereignty
Published: 08 Nov. 2025, 15:15
The lyrics “A lonely island far out in the East Sea, where the strong winds will blow again today...” come from “Holo Arirang,” a song about Dokdo — the small islets that are emblematic of Korea’s territorial sovereignty in the East Sea.
But another group of islands in the West Sea, internationally known as the Yellow Sea, holds similar significance: the Gyeokryeolbiyeol Islands. Located about 55 kilometers (34 miles) west of Anheung Port in Taean County, South Chungcheong, the group of islands is a strategic outpost and serves as one of Korea’s maritime boundary markers. Despite its historical and security importance, not a single mention of it appears in Korean elementary, middle or high school textbooks.
A strategic outpost
The Gyeokryeolbiyeol Islands comprise three main islands — North, East and West Gyeokryeolbiyeol Island — whose layout resembles geese flying in formation, which gave rise to their Korean name. In addition to these three, nine smaller islets form the cluster, totaling about 510,000 square meters (51 hectares) — roughly 2.1 times the size of Dokdo. A stone marker designating Korea’s westernmost point stands on West Gyeokryeolbido. About 22 kilometers further west lies international waters, and 90 kilometers beyond that is the provisional zone jointly managed by Korea and China under a bilateral fisheries agreement.
A lighthouse has stood on North Gyeokryeolbido since June 1909. It was automated in 1994 but reverted to a manned station in July 2015 after rumors spread that Chinese nationals were attempting to purchase the islands, sparking concerns about sovereignty. The government redeployed personnel to the islands due to their geopolitical sensitivity. Access to the islands is restricted except in exceptional circumstances, such as rescue operations.
The Gyeokryeolbiyeol Islands lie roughly 270 kilometers from China’s Shandong Peninsula — about the same distance as between Seoul and Daegu. From Weihai, Shandong Province, it takes only about 10 hours by small boat to reach the islands. This proximity explains why nearly 70 percent of Chinese fishing boats caught illegally entering Korean waters are apprehended near the Gyeokryeolbiyeol Islands.
Raising awareness
To raise public awareness of the Gyeokryeolbiyeol Islands, the South Chungcheong Provincial Council recently passed a resolution calling for its inclusion in school curricula. During a plenary session on Nov. 5, the council adopted a proposal titled “Recommendation to Include the Gyeokryeolbiyeol Islands in Textbooks to Strengthen Youth Awareness of Territorial Sovereignty.” The resolution urges the inclusion of the Gyeokryeolbiyeol Islands in elementary, middle, and high school textbooks, the integration of systematic territorial education alongside lessons on Dokdo, and expanded education on national sovereignty for young people.
The council plans to submit the proposal to the relevant government ministries.
“The Gyeokryeolbiyeol Islands are not just islands — they stand at the forefront of Korea’s territorial sovereignty in the West Sea and can help instill national identity in our youth," said Jeong Gwang-seop, deputy speaker of the South Chungcheong Provincial Council and lead sponsor of the motion. "Reviving their historical significance and pursuing sound territorial education policies are national responsibilities."
In August 2016, meanwhile, members of the Dokdo Sarang association symbolically connected the two island groups by cycling 650 kilometers from the Gyeokryeolbiyeol Islands to Dokdo. They brought stones from the Gyeokryeolbiyeol Islands to donate to Dokdo, urging greater public awareness of both symbols of Korea’s maritime sovereignty.
BY SHIN JIN-HO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
