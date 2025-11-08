Man accidentally shot dead by fellow hunter during wild boar cull in South Jeolla
Published: 08 Nov. 2025, 17:40
A man in his 70s was fatally shot by a fellow hunter while culling wild boars.
According to Yeosu Police on Saturday, the incident occurred around 11:18 p.m. the previous night on a mountain in Dundeok-dong in Yeosu, South Jeolla. The man, yet to be identified, was hit by projectiles from a shotgun fired by his fellow hunter, who is in his 50s.
The two were conducting authorized animal control operations to cull wild boars. They held hunting licenses and had checked out their firearms from a local police substation.
The victim suffered severe abdominal injuries from the shot and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The perpetrator told police he “mistook [the victim] for a wild boar in the dark.” Police booked him without detention on charges of involuntary manslaughter by negligence and are investigating the circumstances of the accident.
A similar incident occurred in September in Jangheung County, where a man in his 60s was fatally shot by a fellow hunter who also mistook him for a wild boar.
