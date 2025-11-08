 Man killed after apartment balcony collapses during renovation in Jeonju
Man killed after apartment balcony collapses during renovation in Jeonju

Published: 08 Nov. 2025, 16:57 Updated: 08 Nov. 2025, 17:26
A man in his 50s was killed after an apartment balcony collapsed during renovation work in Jeonju on Friday.
 
According to police and fire authorities, the accident occurred around 12:49 p.m. on Nov. 8 at a two-story villa in Deokjin District, Jeonju, in North Jeolla. The second-floor balcony gave way, collapsing onto the victim, yet to be identified, who had been assisting with the remodeling work outside the building.
 

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced dead. Police said he had been helping a friend who ran the remodeling company, working on removing a window frame from a ladder, when the structure collapsed.
 
Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident and questioning the building owner and construction personnel.
 
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
 
 

BY CHO MOON-GYU [[email protected]]
