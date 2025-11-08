Man killed after apartment balcony collapses during renovation in Jeonju
Published: 08 Nov. 2025, 16:57 Updated: 08 Nov. 2025, 17:26
According to police and fire authorities, the accident occurred around 12:49 p.m. on Nov. 8 at a two-story villa in Deokjin District, Jeonju, in North Jeolla. The second-floor balcony gave way, collapsing onto the victim, yet to be identified, who had been assisting with the remodeling work outside the building.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced dead. Police said he had been helping a friend who ran the remodeling company, working on removing a window frame from a ladder, when the structure collapsed.
Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident and questioning the building owner and construction personnel.
