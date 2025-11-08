 Motorcyclist killed in 10-vehicle collision in front of Shinsegae Department Store in Daejeon
Published: 08 Nov. 2025, 17:51
 
A 10-vehicle collision occurred in front of the Shinsegae Department Store in Yuseong District, Daejeon, on Saturday, killing one motorcyclist.
 
According to the Daejeon Yuseong Police Station, the accident took place around 1:50 p.m. when a Tesla sedan driven by a man in his 40s, yet to be identified, rear-ended a motorcycle ahead of it.
 

Police believe the Tesla continued moving without slowing as the vehicles ahead were stopped or moving slowly at a red light, striking the motorcycle and several cars in succession.
 
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The Tesla driver, his passenger and 13 other people in nearby vehicles sustained injuries.
 
No alcohol was detected in the Tesla driver's initial breath test, but police said they will conduct a blood test to confirm whether alcohol or drugs were involved. They are also reviewing dashcam footage and other evidence to determine the exact cause of the accident.
 
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
 
 

BY CHO MOON-GYU [[email protected]]
