 Search efforts continue to locate two workers missing from collapsed boiler tower in Ulsan
Published: 08 Nov. 2025, 11:43
Search and rescue efforts are under way to locate two missing workers from the collapsed boiler tower at a thermal power plant in the southeastern city of Ulsan on Nov. 8. [YONHAP]

Search efforts continued Saturday to locate two workers missing from a collapsed boiler tower at a thermal power plant in the southeastern city of Ulsan, with preparations underway to dismantle nearby units to facilitate the operation, authorities said.
 
The boiler tower at the Ulsan branch of Korea East-West Power, a state-run utility, collapsed Thursday, leaving three workers dead and two others presumed dead. The exact location of the remaining two workers remains unknown.
 

Firefighters have been working through roughly 30 meters (98 feet) of twisted steel and debris to reach the core of the collapse area, deploying about 40 rescuers and using drones and other equipment overnight.
 
The 60-meter-tall boiler tower was being demolished after its operation was suspended in 2021 following 40 years of service.
 
The central disaster and safety response headquarters said it decided to dismantle the adjacent Unit 4 and Unit 6 power plants amid concerns of additional collapse, as both had already been largely weakened for demolition.
 
Preparatory blasting work began Friday night following the decision, it added.
 
The disaster headquarters said it expects the pace of rescue operations to accelerate once the demolition of Units 4 and 6 is completed.

Yonhap
tags Ulsan Missing people Power plant

Search efforts continue to locate two workers missing from collapsed boiler tower in Ulsan

