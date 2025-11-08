Czech national baseball team skipper hopes to make most of exhibition games against Korea

Czech Republic national baseball team manager Pavel Chadim said Saturday he wants to make the most of the games against Korea in Seoul this weekend, with both countries gearing up for the World Baseball Classic (WBC) next spring.The two countries will meet in their first game of the WBC in Tokyo in March 2026, but will get an early peek at each other for a pair of exhibition games scheduled at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul."A little crazy (fact) is that we start the WBC with Korea, but it's life, and we really appreciate that we are here," Chadim said with a smile during his pregame media availability. "I hope that we will play at a similar level to last year against Japan and against Taiwan. I hope the fans will see great baseball because I know that the Korean baseball team is a great team, one of the best in the world, and I hope that our guys will be better prepared for the WBC."Yonhap