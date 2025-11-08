[WHY] ‘Sushi on wheels’: Is Korea's obsession with white and black cars finally changing?
Ever heard of “sushi on wheels?” It’s a funny little meme floating around in Korea — people joke that with so many white and black cars on the road, driving here sometimes feels like watching a line of sushi plates rolling by.
If you ever take a close look at Korean roads, you’ll get the joke right away. Almost every car you see is some shade of white, black or gray — a sea of neutral tones gliding through the streets.
White, in particular, completely dominates. You’d be hard-pressed to spot those punchy reds or deep blues that pop up so often in Europe.
In fact, a whopping 76 percent of all cars sold in Korea in 2024 were painted in achromatic shades such as white, black, gray or silver. White alone accounted for 33 percent, outpacing Europe’s 25 percent and even the global average of 31 percent, according to a recent color popularity report from auto tracker Axalta.
Gray came in second at 26 percent, also higher than the global average of 23 percent. That figure even topped North America’s 20 percent, Japan’s 11 percent, and Europe’s 24 percent.
So why do Koreans seem to have such a love affair with neutral-colored cars? Is it somehow linked to the old Korean nickname of “land of white clothing?” Or simply because white has become the most common choice by default?
Koreans tend to see a car not just as a ride, but as an asset. The moment they buy it, they’re already thinking about its resale value down the line.
━
Cars aren’t just rides — They’re assets
When it comes to buying a car, Korea might be the only country where dealers openly discourage customers from choosing colorful vehicles, citing resale depreciation as the reason.
In fact, colorful cars in Korea actually take longer to sell and lose value faster than neutral ones. For example, pre-owned neutral-colored Genesis G80s took about 60 days to sell last year, while colorful versions lingered for around 65 days, according to data from Encar, Korea’s largest used car platform, collected on the request of the Korea JoongAng Daily.
When it comes to price, G80s in neutral hues dropped roughly 16 percent from their original registration price, compared to 17 percent for their colorful counterparts.
Likewise, in the case of neutral-colored Kia K5s, these were resold in 40 days, while colorful ones took 51 days to find a new buyer. Price-wise, neutral cars saw a 14 percent overall drop from their original registration price, compared to 21 percent for colorful variants.
Imported cars demonstrate a similar pattern. It took an average of 46 days for neutral-colored Mercedes-Benz E-Class models on Encar to sell, while colorful models took around 51 days.
“High-chroma colors in today’s used car market are immediately discounted, which also means that if your car isn’t a neutral shade, its value as an asset drops,” said Suk Hyeon-jeong, an industrial design professor at KAIST, who also researches color psychology.
“The trend began to show in the 1990s. Choosing a neutral-colored luxury car is widely seen as a rational asset purchase, so individuals may hesitate to stand out with a bold color.”
Suk, who once bought a secondhand orange-colored Sportage SUV, ended up selling it for about 10 percent less than the same model with similar specs in white.
“Europeans generally regard cars as nothing more than a means of transportation. That’s why they don’t pay much attention to color or smaller sizes,” said a source at a German auto brand.
━
Culturally, Koreans have long been a people who prefer not to stand out, shaped by Confucian values, which tend to favor modesty and conformity — even when it comes to choosing a car.
━
But perhaps there are more fundamental reasons?
It could also be linked to an old nickname for Korea, “land of white clothing,” as historically, Koreans favored wearing white, a color associated with purity, sacredness and brightness.
This differs from places like Europe, where a freer, more individualistic culture encourages a wider range of color choices without much concern for social perception.
Of course, practical reasons still play a role: neutral colors are easy to maintain and also less likely to go out of style.
“I agonized over the decision for a long time but ended up buying a white Kona,” said Shin, a 29-year-old office worker in Seoul. “These days, I kind of regret it — there are just too many of them on the road now.”
━
Believe it or not, colorful cars may also be involved in more accidents, according to the National Police Agency’s data.
━
What’s the deal with accidents and gas mileage?
Blue cars accounted for 25 percent of all car accidents, while green cars made up 20 percent, according to a 2012 study by the National Police Agency. By comparison, white cars were involved in 12 percent of accidents, and black cars just 4 percent.
The reason may lie in how eyes perceive different colors. Blue light has a higher refractive index, which causes the image to focus slightly in front of the retina. To compensate, the eye’s lens has to adjust its focus, making blue objects appear farther away and smaller than they actually are.
There are even claims that color may affect fuel efficiency. According to the Korea Road Traffic Authority, white cars reflect more sunlight, keeping the interior cooler. This reduces air conditioner usage and can improve fuel efficiency by up to 5 percent, making white cars not just safe and easy to maintain, but also economical to drive.
━
Yes. Actually, the trend is already shifting — Koreans are gradually warming up to more colorful cars.
━
Could this trend be turning a corner?
In 2024, 24 percent of all cars sold in Korea were bright colors like blue, red, green and yellow, a dramatic increase from 20 percent in 2015. Blue increased the most at 10 percent, followed by red at 5 percent.
This shows how, in rapidly developing Korea, domestic consumers increasingly see cars as a way to express their values and individuality.
“If cars come to be seen more as fashion items than assets, I think the trend will really take off,” said Professor Suk.
“Once demand for colorful cars rises, the resale market will stabilize, and people will start seeing red, white or any other color as simply different, rather than measuring them by some standard of normal or abnormal.”
Even automakers that traditionally focused heavily on white and black are now putting serious emphasis on exterior colors. Hyundai added an emerald green for its Ioniq 9 SUVs, while Kia added blue and beige as options for its first-ever pickup, the Tasman.
Even for luxury cars, where black has traditionally dominated, Genesis has expanded its palette, introducing a total of 36 new exterior colors so far.
