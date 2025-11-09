 Number of chicken restaurants decline for third consecutive year
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Number of chicken restaurants decline for third consecutive year

Published: 09 Nov. 2025, 20:37
A person walks past a fried chicken stand in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 9. The number of chicken restaurants stood at 39,789 in 2023, down 4 percent from a year earlier, marking the third consecutive year of decline, according to data from the Korean Statistical Information Service. [YONHAP]

A person walks past a fried chicken stand in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 9. The number of chicken restaurants stood at 39,789 in 2023, down 4 percent from a year earlier, marking the third consecutive year of decline, according to data from the Korean Statistical Information Service. [YONHAP]

 
A person walks past a fried chicken stand in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 9. The number of chicken restaurants stood at 39,789 in 2023, down 4 percent from a year earlier, marking the third consecutive year of decline, according to data from the Korean Statistical Information Service.  

Yonhap
tags korea chicken restaurant fried chicken kyochon bbq bhc

More in Economy

Number of chicken restaurants decline for third consecutive year

Korea's economy shows signs of improvement amid challenges in exports and construction

‘Avoid using 'collapse': Why the Kospi became a political battleground

Global investment banks raise Korea's 2026 growth outlook

Gov't to create 300 billion won loan for firms investing in carbon reduction projects

Related Stories

Crunch time for Korean fried chicken as franchises return to where it all started

BB.Q Chicken is making it in the U.S.

Kyochon hopes new Corn Chicken flavor pops with MZs

Korea's fried chicken king takes on the world

Kyochon passes preliminary screening for Kospi IPO
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)