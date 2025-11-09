Joint fact sheet on recent Korea-U.S. summit allegedly delayed due to nuclear submarine dispute
Published: 09 Nov. 2025, 19:29
The release of a joint fact sheet from the recent Korea-U.S. summit appears to be delayed due to disagreement over where Korea's nuclear-powered submarine should be built. While Korea insists that the submarine should be produced domestically, the United States argues that it should be constructed at a U.S. shipyard.
This difference in response became apparent on Sunday after the Ministry of National Defense corrected comments made earlier in the day by Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back during a live interview.
Asked whether U.S. support for the submarine project meant that it would assist with Korea-based construction, Ahn responded, “It wasn’t just general support. I heard [the outcome] was 'positive,'” referring to remarks made by U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth during the 57th Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) held in Seoul on Nov. 4.
Ahn claimed that Hegseth told him “not to worry,” as he would “push [the matter] forward aggressively when he returned to the United States.”
However, the Defense Ministry issued a statement after the interview, clarifying that Ahn's remarks referred to the overall project, not the United States' explicit endorsement of domestic construction. “The minister was explaining U.S. support for the construction of nuclear-powered submarines in general,” the ministry said, signaling a lack of alignment between the two sides.
Military and industry sources say the unusual delay in releasing the summit’s fact sheet is likely tied to the U.S. Commerce Department’s push for Korea to build the submarines at U.S. shipyards. Following the Korea-U.S. summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Oct. 30, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick wrote on social media that U.S. President Donald Trump had designated shipbuilding as a top priority for Korean investment in the United States, with Korea to invest at least $150 billion in the sector.
Lutnick also claimed that Trump had approved plans for Korean shipbuilders to construct nuclear-powered submarines in Philadelphia — an indication that the submarines would be tied to the broader “Make American Shipbuilding Great Again” initiative.
In contrast, National Security Advisor Wi Sung-lac said during a press conference on Nov. 7 that “from start to finish, the discussion was based on the premise that the submarines would be built in Korea.” He added that President Lee Jae Myung had clearly stated during the summit, “We will build [the submarines] here.”
Korea appears to be drawing a firm line based on remarks made at the Oct. 30 summit. If the United States does not change its position, the fact sheet will likely be further delayed.
SCM statement also delayed amid growing tensions
This delay also affects the joint statement from the SCM, which has yet to be published. This marks the first time that such a statement has not been released following the annual defense talks.
According to officials familiar with the document, the unpublished SCM joint statement includes a significant change: For the first time, the two nations agreed at the ministerial level to deter “all regional threats,” expanding the deterrence framework beyond North Korea. This aligns with language from the earlier Military Committee Meeting between the countries' Joint Chiefs of Staff, which referenced a “beyond the Korean Peninsula” stance — part of Washington's broader strategy to counter China.
However, in the Sunday interview, Ahn pushed back on suggestions that the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) might play a broader regional role. “There has been no formal proposal from the U.S. government,” he said. “Under the Mutual Defense Treaty between the United States and Korea, the primary role of the USFK is the defense of the Korean Peninsula, and I don’t think it’s appropriate to discuss expanding that role.”
Ahn cited the 2006 agreement on strategic flexibility and the 2018 combined defense guidelines, noting that those documents affirm that “the USFK will not be withdrawn.”
