More in Social Affairs

Chinese ship capsized in the Yellow Sea, three remain missing

Another body of worker recovered at the collapsed Ulsan Thermal Plant

Motorcyclist killed in 10-vehicle collision in front of Shinsegae Department Store in Daejeon

Trot star Jeong Dong-won given 'suspended indictment' for driving without license

Man accidentally shot dead by fellow hunter during wild boar cull in South Jeolla