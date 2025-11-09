 Chinese ship capsized in the Yellow Sea, three remain missing
Published: 09 Nov. 2025, 11:48
A 98-ton Chinese fishing vessel is seen capsized in international waters about 81 kilometers (50 miles) off Gageo Island in Shinan County, South Jeolla, on Nov. 9. [MOKPO COAST GUARD]

Three people were reported missing on Sunday after a 98-ton Chinese fishing vessel capsized in international waters about 81 kilometers (50 miles) off Gageo Island in Shinan County, South Jeolla.
 
According to the Mokpo Coast Guard, 11 crew members were on board the vessel. Six were initially rescued by another Chinese fishing boat operating nearby, and two were later rescued by the Coast Guard.
 

The remaining three individuals have yet to be found.
 
The six who were rescued first were not seriously injured, but the two rescued by the Coast Guard were found in cardiac arrest and transported to emergency medical care.
 
The Coast Guard is continuing its search in cooperation with the Chinese Coast Guard, focusing on the area where the vessel overturned.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
