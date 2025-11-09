 Grandmother and grandson found dead in separate incidents
Published: 09 Nov. 2025, 14:45
A logo of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency [JOONGANG ILBO]

A grandmother and her grandson who lived together were found dead in separate incidents in Incheon. Police are investigating a possible connection between the two cases.
 
According to the Bupyeong Police Precinct, a woman in her 70s was found dead at around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday in a multiunit home in Bupyeong District. She had visible injuries, according to the police.
 

Her 20-year-old grandson died after falling from the rooftop of a high-rise building in the same district on Friday — the night before — at around 11:40 p.m. After hearing noises, a resident of the building went to the roof, found the grandson collapsed on the ground and promptly called the police. 
 
Officers discovered the woman’s body while visiting the family’s home to investigate the grandson’s death. The two had lived together, as the grandson’s parents lived elsewhere, police said.
 
Autopsies have been requested from the National Forensic Service to determine the exact cause of death, and a police official said an investigation is underway to determine whether the two deaths are connected.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
