SUV traveling in wrong direction crashes head-on with van in Gwangmyeong
Published: 09 Nov. 2025, 17:14
An SUV driving in the wrong direction crashed head-on into a van near the Soha Interchange on the Seohaean Expressway in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi, at around 5 a.m. on Sunday.
Six people in the van, including a person in their 30s, sustained injuries and received treatment at a nearby hospital. None of the injuries were reported to be life-threatening.
Both vehicles, along with parts of the median divider and sound barrier, caught fire after the collision. A breath test showed that the SUV's driver, a Chinese national in his 20s, had a blood alcohol concentration high enough for license cancellation.
Police believe the driver had driven roughly 20 kilometers (12 miles) after drinking in Suwon, Gyeonggi, and are investigating the exact circumstances of the crash.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
