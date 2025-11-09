Parents pray for children's exam success ahead of suneung

A person prays in front of a note bearing a student’s photo at Jogyesa Temple’s main hall in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 9, wishing for success in the 2026 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) — also known as. With the CSAT scheduled for Thursday parents and families gathered at temples and other religious sites across the country to pray for their children to perform well. [YONHAP]