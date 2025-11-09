 Parents pray for children's exam success ahead of suneung
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Parents pray for children's exam success ahead of suneung

Published: 09 Nov. 2025, 20:30
 
A person prays in front of a note bearing a student’s photo at Jogyesa Temple’s main hall in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 9, wishing for success in the 2026 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) — also known as suneung. With the CSAT scheduled for Thursday parents and families gathered at temples and other religious sites across the country to pray for their children to perform well. [YONHAP]
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

Parents pray for children's exam success ahead of suneung

Sunday's fortune: At 'Every End of the Day,' it's always (I)U

Saturday's fortune: Let's cook up steady progress

Friday's fortune: It's a beautiful 'Autumn Morning'!

A long way to go…

Related Stories

After giving a gift…

That didn't last long

Seeking attention?

River of fairness...

Because we're like family...
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)