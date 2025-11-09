 KBO trio draw U.S. media attention as they aim to pursue MLB spots
Published: 09 Nov. 2025, 18:30
Hanwha Eagles pitcher Cody Ponce celebrates during Game 3 of the Korean Series agaisnt the LG Twins at Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark in Daejeon on Oct. 29. [NEWS1]

KBO standouts Cody Ponce, Kang Baek-ho and Song Sung-mun have caught the eye of U.S. media as they prepare to pursue MLB opportunities this winter, with The Athletic spotlighting the potential impact the trio could have on the league.
 
The Athletic published an article on Saturday, introducing Japanese and Korean players seeking to advance to MLB, highlighting Ponce of the Hanwha Eagles, Kang of the KT Wiz and Song of the Kiwoom Heroes. 
 

The Athletic introduced Ponce, a pitcher who dominated the 2025 KBO season. 
 
"Outside of the three NPB [Nippon Professional Baseball] stars, no player coming from overseas is gaining steam quite like Ponce," the Athletic wrote. 
 
The article detailed Ponce’s 2025 season, in which he appeared in 29 games, threw 180 and 2/3 innings, went 17-1 with a 1.89 ERA and struck out 252 batters. He topped the KBO in wins, ERA, strikeouts and winning percentage at 0.944.
 
Ponce, a California native, pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2020 and 2021, where he went 1-7 with a 5.86 ERA over 20 appearances. After three seasons in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball, where he recorded 10 wins and 16 losses with a 4.54 ERA, he moved to Korea and reached new heights with the Eagles. 
 
"Multiple scouts described Ponce’s stuff as 'electric — when he’s right,'" the Athletic wrote. "Since moving to the KBO, Ponce made mechanical adjustments. His fastball is up to 98 miles per hour [157 kilometers per hour]. He also throws a curveball, slider and changeup." 
 
Kang, a 26-year-old free agent, also drew attention for his power and versatility.
 
KT Wiz outfielder Kang Baek-ho runs to first after hitting an RBI single during a KBO game against the LG Twins at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in southern Seoul on Sept. 11. [NEWS1]

The Athletic reported that Kang is "likely to make the move from Korea, but it is also possible he ends up re-signing in the KBO." 
 
The article noted that the left-handed hitter owns a career KBO batting average of .304 with an OPS of .877. His average exit velocity is 151.3 kilometers per hour, with a top speed of 186.7 kilometers per hour. He can play first base and in the outfield and also can serve as a team’s third catcher.
 
As for Song Sung-mun, who must go through the posting system to make the move, The Athletic described him as a "versatile defender who has greatly improved his plate production over the past two seasons." 
 
Song batted .315 this season with 26 home runs, 90 RBIs, 25 stolen bases and 103 runs scored in the 2025 season. 
  
Kiwoom Heroes third baseman Song Sung-mun celebrates during a KBO game against the Kia Tigers at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on June 26. [YONHAP]

"He is already 29 and considered a level below a KBO comp like Kim Ha-seong," the Athletic wrote. "In other words, evaluators see him as more of a utility type than an everyday player." 
 
Kim Ha-seong most recently played for the Atlanta Braves after starting his MLB career by joining the San Diego Padres in 2021 on the back of his successful KBO career. 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SONG JI-HOON [[email protected]]
tags MLB Cody Ponce Kang Baek-ho Song Sung-mun

