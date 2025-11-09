North Korea defeats Netherlands to win Under-17 Women's World Cup

North Korea defeated the Netherlands 3-0 in the final of the U-17 Women's World Cup to win its second straight championship and a record fourth overall.The match took place Saturday at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, where the North Koreans scored all three goals in the first half to secure the victory over the Netherlands, which was making its debut in the tournament.North Korea has now won the tournament four times — in 2008, 2016, 2024 and 2025 — a record high.This year marked the first time the U-17 women's tournament was held annually. FIFA changed the format last year from a biennial event to an annual one to provide more opportunities for young players.North Korean players also dominated the individual awards. Yu Jong-hyang received both the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player and the Golden Boot as the top scorer with eight goals. Kim Won-sim earned the Silver Ball and Silver Boot after scoring seven.North Korea became the second country to win every match en route to the title, following Japan's undefeated run in 2014.Yonhap