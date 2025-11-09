 North Korea defeats Netherlands to win Under-17 Women's World Cup
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

North Korea defeats Netherlands to win Under-17 Women's World Cup

Published: 09 Nov. 2025, 13:43 Updated: 09 Nov. 2025, 17:31
North Korea celebrate with the podium after winning the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Rabat, Morocco on Nov. 8. [EPA/YONHAP]

North Korea celebrate with the podium after winning the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Rabat, Morocco on Nov. 8. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
North Korea defeated the Netherlands 3-0 in the final of the U-17 Women's World Cup to win its second straight championship and a record fourth overall.
 
The match took place Saturday at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, where the North Koreans scored all three goals in the first half to secure the victory over the Netherlands, which was making its debut in the tournament.
 

Related Article

 
North Korea has now won the tournament four times — in 2008, 2016, 2024 and 2025 — a record high.
   
This year marked the first time the U-17 women's tournament was held annually. FIFA changed the format last year from a biennial event to an annual one to provide more opportunities for young players.
 
North Korean players also dominated the individual awards. Yu Jong-hyang received both the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player and the Golden Boot as the top scorer with eight goals. Kim Won-sim earned the Silver Ball and Silver Boot after scoring seven.
 
North Korea became the second country to win every match en route to the title, following Japan's undefeated run in 2014.

Yonhap
tags North Korea U-17 Women's World Cup champions Netherlands

More in Football

North Korea defeats Netherlands to win Under-17 Women's World Cup

Korea's Hwang In-beom sidelined with thigh injury

FIFA co-workers break Guinness World Record for most multinational soccer game

Messi named in MLS Best XI as Son Heung-min left out of team list

FIFA announces new peace prize to be awarded at World Cup draw in Washington

Related Stories

[VIDEO] All you need to know: Netherlands vs Portugal

Korea beats Mexico 2-1 in U-17 World Cup opener, Switzerland next

Casey Phair leads Korean lineup for U-17 Women's World Cup

North Korea wins U-17 Women's World Cup for third time

Knockout hopes dim as Korea remain goalless at U-20 World Cup
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)