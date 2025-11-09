Shin Yu-bin, Lee Sang-su proceed to semifinals of World Table Tennis Champions tournament
Published: 09 Nov. 2025, 15:01 Updated: 09 Nov. 2025, 17:17
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Shin Yu-bin and Lee Sang-su both reached the semifinals at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Frankfurt 2025 in Germany after winning singles matches on Saturday.
Shin dominated the women’s singles quarterfinal against Elizabeta Samara of Romania, winning the first four games 11-9, 11-4, 11-5 and 11-4 for a perfect 4-0 victory.
Lee was also in action against Simon Gauzy of France on Saturday, winning the first two games 11-9 and 11-6. He ceded the third game 11-4 and fourth game 15-13, but bounced back to claim the fourth game 11-4 and fifth game 11-7 for a 4-2 win.
Shin will face Miwa Harimoto of Japan in the semifinals on Sunday with a ticket to the final on the line, while Lee will have to move past Dang Qiu of Germany later that day to advance.
A semifinal win will make Shin the first Korean female player to reach a WTT final. She became the first Korean female player to make it to the WTT semifinals in China last year.
The 21-year-old has already won a host of honors across multiple international tournaments, including two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, one silver and two bronze medals at the World Championships and one gold and three bronze medals at the Asian Games.
Lee, 35, has also had a successful career, with one silver and one bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games, as well as one silver and seven bronzes at the World Championships, in addition to more medals on the international stage.
All four WTT Champions semifinal matches will take place on Sunday afternoon, with the two finals following shortly after the same day.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
