Sport shooter Ban Hyo-jin wins gold at the 2025 ISSF World Championship
Published: 09 Nov. 2025, 14:01 Updated: 09 Nov. 2025, 17:30
Ban Hyo-jin, 18, won a gold medal in the women's 10 meter air rifle event at the 2025 ISSF World Championship in Cairo on Saturday.
Ban scored 255 points in the finals, beating China’s Wang Ji-fei by one point. Ban’s 255 established a new Korean record in the women’s 10 meter air rifle finals and fell just 0.3 points short of the world record.
Ban entered the finals in eighth place after the qualification round, surviving the elimination format until the end. At one point, she shot as low as 10.4 out of a possible 10.9, the lowest score in the finals, but managed to take the top spot.
The World Championship gold medal comes after she won a coveted gold medal at the Paris Olympics last year, where she competed as the youngest member of Team Korea.
Over in the World Championship team event, which aggregates the scores of the first three shooters in the qualification round, Ban, Kwon Yu-na and Kwon Eun-ji earned a total of 1899.9 points. They secured the silver medal behind China with 1901.7 points.
In the men’s 50 meter pistol team event, Kim Cheong-yong, So Seung-seop and Bae Jae-beom had a combined 1,648, winning gold. In the individual 50 meter pistol competition, Kim scored 556 points to capture silver.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
