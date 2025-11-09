 U.S. airlines cancel 1,330 flights due to shutdown
Published: 09 Nov. 2025, 13:42
An American Airlines American Eagle jet taxis past another at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, Arizona, on Nov. 8. [AP/YONHAP]

U.S. airlines canceled 1,330 flights on the second day of government-mandated flight cuts across the country on Saturday, and the industry braced for more cancellations as the federal shutdown continues.
 
The Federal Aviation Administration instructed airlines to cut 4 percent of daily flights starting on Friday at 40 major airports because of air traffic control safety concerns. The shutdown has led to shortages of air traffic controllers because they have not been paid for weeks.
 

Reductions in flights will rise to 6 percent on Tuesday before hitting 10 percent by Nov. 14.
 
The FAA on Saturday reported air traffic control staffing issues at 25 airports and other centers, delaying flights in at least 12 major U.S. cities, including Atlanta, Newark, San Francisco, Chicago and New York.
 
The FAA imposed ground delay programs at several airports on Saturday, with delays averaging 337 minutes for flights at Atlanta, one of the busiest U.S. airports.
 
Some 5,450 flights were delayed on Saturday after 7,000 were delayed and 1,025 canceled on Friday.
 
The cuts, which began at 6 a.m. on Friday, include about 700 flights from the four largest carriers: American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines.
 
A passenger looks at the departure screens at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, Arizona on Nov. 8. [AP/YONHAP]

Those airlines canceled about the same number of flights on Saturday.
 
Earlier this week, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said 20 percent to 40 percent of controllers have not been showing up for work over the past several days.
 
During a U.S. Senate debate on Friday, Sen. Ted Cruz blamed the shutdown for air traffic control concerns. Cruz, a Texas Republican who chairs the Senate Commerce Committee, said he has been told that since the shutdown started, pilots have filed more than 500 voluntary safety reports about mistakes made by air traffic controllers because of fatigue.
 
During the record 39-day government shutdown, 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 security screeners have been forced to work without pay, leading to increased absenteeism. 
 
Many air traffic controllers were notified on Thursday that they would receive no compensation for a second consecutive pay period next week. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said it was possible he could require 20 percent cuts in air traffic if more controllers stop showing up for work. "I assess the data," Duffy said. "We're going to make decisions based on what we see in the airspace." 
 
The Trump administration has cited air traffic control problems as Republicans try to pressure Senate Democrats to back what they call a "clean" government funding bill with no strings attached. Democrats blame the shutdown on a Republican refusal to negotiate over health insurance subsidies that will expire at the end of this year. 

Reuters
