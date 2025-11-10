Korea's exports hit record high in Q3 due to strong chip performance

Korea's exports reached a record high in the third quarter — driven by robust shipments of semiconductors amid a “super cycle” in the chip industry, prompted by a boom in the AI sector — according to government data on Monday.Outbound shipments for the July-September period came to $185 billion, up 6.5 percent from the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Data and Statistics. This marks the largest quarterly export figure since the ministry began compiling relevant data in 2010.The increase also marks the second consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth, following a 2.1 percent rise in the second quarter.“Although unresolved Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations could have weighed on exports through the third quarter, strong semiconductor shipments led to overall export growth,” a ministry official said.In late October, Seoul and Washington finalized the details of Seoul's $350 billion investment pledge in exchange for lower U.S. tariffs during summits between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump.The number of exporting companies rose 4.5 percent on year to 69,808 in the third quarter.By product type, outbound shipment of capital goods, led by semiconductors, increased 11.2 percent on year to $111 billion.Consumer goods, led by automobiles, rose 4.9 percent on year to $23.9 billion, ending four consecutive quarters of decline.Automobile exports to the United States and China declined in the third quarter, but shipments to Europe increased, driven by robust demand for electric vehicles, the ministry said.By company size, exports from large corporations advanced 5.1 percent on year to $122.3 billion, the highest figure since the ministry began compiling such data in 2015.Medium-sized companies saw exports rise 7 percent on year to a new quarterly high of $32.3 billion.The ministry noted that increased semiconductor exports were the main driver for large firms, and growth in semiconductor parts and equipment boosted medium-sized companies' exports.Yonhap