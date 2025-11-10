 Kospi opens higher on bargain hunting
Kospi opens higher on bargain hunting

Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 10:08
This photo shows the dealing room of Hana Bank in central Seoul on Nov. 10. [YONHAP]

Korean shares opened higher Monday as investors sought to bag bargains following sharp declines last week on concerns over a bubble in tech firms.
 
The Kospi rose 1.81 percent, or 71.45 points, to 4,025.21 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

The Kospi experienced sharp volatility last week, climbing to a record high of over 4,200 on Monday before plunging nearly 3 percent Wednesday. After a brief rebound Thursday, the index shed 1.81 percent Friday, closing below the 4,000 mark.
 
Top tech giant Samsung Electronics climbed 0.61 percent, and SK hynix added 1.72 percent.
 
No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor increased 2.65 percent, while its sister Kia gained 2.77 percent.
 
Financial firms opened higher as well, with KB Financial rising 6.71 percent and Shinhan Financial advancing 5.68 percent.
 
The local currency was quoted at 1,454.4 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., down 0.17 percent from the previous session's quote of 1,456.9 won.

Yonhap
tags Kospi Korea

