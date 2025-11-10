Beauty of Joseon's Instagram followers surpass 1 million as sunscreen tops Amazon, Sephora
Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 15:29 Updated: 10 Nov. 2025, 15:57
Cosmetics brand Beauty of Joseon has surpassed 1 million followers on Instagram on Monday as Korean beauty labels continue to gain global traction.
The brand's parent company, Goodai Global, said the milestone is “a meaningful indicator that proves the brand’s global fandom, with one of the largest follower counts among K-beauty brands.”
Other Korean beauty and skincare brands have also built strong social media presences as of Monday, including Medicube with about 860,000 followers, Tirtir with 670,000, Skin1004 with 600,000, Anua with 360,000 and d’Alba with 160,000.
Beauty of Joseon combines traditional Korean ingredients and aesthetics with modern skincare formulas. Its signature Relief Sun: Rice + Probiotics sunscreen has topped the sunscreen category on Amazon and Sephora in the United States.
The brand recently gained a marketing boost after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, while accompanying U.S. President Donald Trump on his state visit to Korea, shared her Korean beauty product purchases online.
Of the 13 Korean skincare products she bought, four were from Beauty of Joseon — the Ginseng Cleansing Oil, Revive Eye Serum with ginseng and retinal, Glow Serum with propolis and niacinamide and Green Plum Refreshing Cleanser.
During the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on Oct. 29, Leavitt posted a photo of the products lined up with the caption “South Korea skincare finds."
“Following the milestone of surpassing 1 million Instagram followers, we will continue to expand our global presence by developing customized content strategies that reflect regional cultures and consumer preferences," a Goodai Global official said.
