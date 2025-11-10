 Ceragem racks up 12 CES Innovation Awards for health, home and beauty products
Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 14:01 Updated: 10 Nov. 2025, 14:36
Ceragem’s ‘Master AI Multi-Therapy Pod’ won the Innovation Award in Beauty Tech category at CES 2026. [CERAGEM]

 
Ceragem received 12 CES Innovation Awards from the world’s largest consumer electronics show, signaling its growing presence in AI-driven wellness technology.
 
The company announced Monday that the 12 awards, presented by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), recognized nine Ceragem products across six categories: AI, smart home, digital health, beauty tech, food tech and home appliances. The company will showcase the devices at CES 2026 in Las Vegas from Jan. 6 to 9 next year. 
 

Ceragem introduced its “AI Wellness Home” concept, which uses AI to support physical and emotional well-being in daily life. Devices were designed for various parts of the home, including the living room, bathroom and children’s room.
 
Among the award-winning products was the Master AI Multi-Therapy Pod, which combines LED skincare, thermal therapy and sound therapy to configure personalized therapy modes. 
 
The Home Therapy Booth 2.0, another key product, uses radar and thermal sensing to monitor biometric signals like heart rate and breathing, adjusting lighting, sound and temperature to relieve stress.
 
Other notable winners include the MediSpa Pro AI, which analyzes facial structure via 3-D scanning and provides AI-customized skincare modes, and MediSpa All-in-One AI Beauty System, which offers portable voice-guided skincare with an AI wellness coach. 
 
This marks the third straight year Ceragem has won at CES, expanding its award count from three in 2024 to six in 2025 and now 12 in 2026.
The 2026 performance sets a record for a Korean health care brand outside of major conglomerates like Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, according to Ceragem.
 
“This year’s CES Innovation Awards demonstrate the expansion of Ceragem’s AI health care solutions throughout everyday living spaces,” Ceragem CEO Lee Kyung-soo said. “We will continue advancing technologies that transform the home into a restorative space for wellness and recovery.”

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
