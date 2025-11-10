 China to suspend sanctions on Hanwha Ocean's U.S. subsidiaries
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

China to suspend sanctions on Hanwha Ocean's U.S. subsidiaries

Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 15:20 Updated: 10 Nov. 2025, 17:45
President Lee Jae Myung, center, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, third from left, and executives of Hanwha Ocean pose for a photo during Lee's visit to Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia on Aug. 27. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung, center, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, third from left, and executives of Hanwha Ocean pose for a photo during Lee's visit to Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia on Aug. 27. [YONHAP]

 
China will suspend sanctions on five U.S.-based subsidiaries of Hanwha Ocean for one year as part of a de-escalation agreement in the U.S.-China trade war.
 
The Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced on Monday that “the United States will halt its Section 301 investigation-related measures targeting China's maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sectors for one year starting Nov. 10.” As a result, sanctions against five Hanwha Ocean subsidiaries located in the United States will also be suspended for one year from the same date.
 

Related Article

On Oct. 14, China placed the five subsidiaries — Hanwha Philly Shipyard, Hanwha Shipping, Hanwha Ocean USA International, Hanwha Shipping Holdings and HS USA Holdings — on a sanctions list banning Chinese companies from doing business with them.
 
The move came in retaliation for what Beijing claimed was Hanwha Ocean’s cooperation with a Section 301 investigation by the United States Trade Representative into China’s shipping, logistics and shipbuilding industries.
 
However, during a meeting in Busan on Oct. 30, the leaders of China and the United States agreed to avoid escalating the trade conflict.
 
Following that agreement, Washington decided to suspend its Section 301 measures against Beijing's maritime-related industries for one year.
 
China agreed to retract its retaliatory measures, including sanctions on various shipping companies, which were enacted in response to the U.S. Section 301 investigation, according to a fact sheet released by the White House on Nov. 1.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Hanwha Ocean shipping sanctions China U.S.

More in Industry

Cosmetic ODMs post strong results for Q3 amid global demand for K-beauty

Lotte On launches beauty brand TwinWhale amid retailers' wider push into beauty market

Hansae's Guatemala hub will reduce costs and emissions while navigating trade issues

Edge in chip supercycle swings to production capacity, says DigiTimes CEO

Exports hit record $185B in Q3 on chip boom as small firms left out in the cold

Related Stories

Philly Shipyard gets 1st LNG order from Hanwha Shipping

Hanwha Ocean wins Korea's first deal to overhaul U.S. Navy warship

Hanwha Ocean returns Wally Schirra to U.S. Navy in first MRO project

Hanwha Ocean partners with U.S. ABS to develop advanced offshore tech

Hanwha Ocean secures $413 million shipbuilding deal
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)