HD Hyundai Heavy wins 435.3 billion-won order to build 2 container ships
Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 11:34
HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. said Monday it has won a 435.3 billion-won ($299.3 million) deal to build two large container vessels from Thai-based container shipper Regional Container Lines.
The ships will be delivered to the shipping company by October 2028, the company said.
This marks HD Hyundai Heavy's first deal with Regional Container Lines, a major shipper in the world.
With the latest contract, HD Hyundai Heavy has clinched orders to build 61 container ships in 2025, sharply up from 28 the previous year.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
