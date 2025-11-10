HD Hyundai Heavy wins 435.3 billion-won order to build 2 container ships

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. said Monday it has won a 435.3 billion-won ($299.3 million) deal to build two large container vessels from Thai-based container shipper Regional Container Lines.The ships will be delivered to the shipping company by October 2028, the company said.This marks HD Hyundai Heavy's first deal with Regional Container Lines, a major shipper in the world.With the latest contract, HD Hyundai Heavy has clinched orders to build 61 container ships in 2025, sharply up from 28 the previous year.Yonhap