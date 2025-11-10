 HYBE weathers Q3 losses from restructuring, IP investment but CEO predicts mid-term rebound
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

HYBE weathers Q3 losses from restructuring, IP investment but CEO predicts mid-term rebound

Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 18:58
HYBE headquarters on Sept. 12, 2024 [NEWS1]

HYBE headquarters on Sept. 12, 2024 [NEWS1]

 
Korea's K-pop powerhouse HYBE on Monday reported a net loss for its third quarter, reversing profits from a year ago as the company absorbed one-off costs related to the restructuring of its North American operations and stepped up investments in global artist intellectual property (IP).
 
The entertainment company posted a net loss of 52 billion won ($35.8 million) for the July-September period, a sharp U-turn from the 1.4 billion-won profit it recorded a year prior, according to a regulatory filing.
 

Related Article

 
The company also recorded an operating loss of 42.2 billion won, compared with an operating profit of 54.2 billion won in the previous year. Sales rose 37.8 percent to 727.2 billion won.
 
In a shareholder letter released Monday afternoon, HYBE CEO Lee Jae-sang attributed the profitability decline to temporary strategic factors, specifically citing one-off costs incurred during the restructuring of the North American business and proactive investment in expanding global artist IP.
 
“The combination of the two factors caused the operating profit margin to fall by approximately 12 percentage points during the quarter,” he said, asking shareholders to understand that the costs stemmed from “structural changes for future profitability improvement and investments for mid-to-long-term growth.”
 
BTS Movie Weeks promotional photo [HYBE]

BTS Movie Weeks promotional photo [HYBE]

 
The CEO projected a financial rebound, forecasting that fourth-quarter performance would incrementally improve as “most of the one-off factors reflected in the third quarter” will be resolved.
 
Looking ahead, HYBE expects a significant improvement in earnings starting next year as its flagship group BTS prepares to return with a new album and launch a world tour.
 
The company also anticipates stronger profitability from its “multi-home, multi-genre” artist development strategy, its Weverse fan community platform and the restructuring of its “next entertainment” business for its long-term growth vision.
 
“We'll be able to achieve stable profitability with an operating profit margin of double digits or more in the mid-to-long term,” Lee said.

Yonhap
tags HYBE BTS

More in Industry

Top office presses ahead with 2035 emissions reduction as industries fear costs, cut in competitiveness

HYBE weathers Q3 losses from restructuring, IP investment but CEO predicts mid-term rebound

KAI to upgrade KF-16 simulators under ties with Lockheed Martin

WeMakePrice declared bankrupt by Seoul court

Korean Air-Asiana merger's route distribution has LCCs in holding pattern

Related Stories

On BTS's birthday, worldwide fans celebrate their favorite band — and each other

BTS’s Monochrome pop-up event opens in Bangkok

3 BTS members sell HYBE shares, walking away with billions

HYBE Edu to create textbooks to teach Korean to students overseas

Reality check: How K-pop evolved in the absence of BTS

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)