Hana sets goal for this year's ESG campaign as 'inclusivity and sincerity'
Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 14:28 Updated: 10 Nov. 2025, 15:05
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Hana Financial Group launched the group’s annual environmental, social and governance (ESG) campaign “Everyone’s Hana Day” on Monday, with an opening ceremony and kimchi-making volunteer event at the company’s Myeongdong headquarters, the group said that same day.
Started in 2011, the “Everyone's Hana Day” campaign runs for two months until Jan. 11, 2026, with employees from all affiliates participating in community service projects to uphold the group's goals regarding its social responsibilities.
This year’s event carries added significance: Hana celebrates both the 20th anniversary of the group’s founding and the 10th anniversary of Hana Bank’s merger.
During the ceremony, which was under the theme of “inclusion and sincerity,” Hana shared the results of its year-round social initiatives, including support programs for struggling small business owners, meal-kit projects that create jobs for seniors, integrated assistance for children with disabilities, joint financial education initiatives with the Financial Supervisory Service and lunch box deliveries for children caring for family members.
In addition, the campaign announced an “Everyone’s Donation Drive” program to promote zero waste. Bags, clothing and dolls can be donated through the group's OneQ mobile app or drop-off boxes at Hana offices nationwide, with all proceeds supporting children from low-income families. Card-based donation kiosks were also installed in Hana’s lobbies, allowing 1,000-won ($0.70) contributions to fund meals for children caring for sick family members.
After the ceremony, around 250 participants — including executives and employees from Hana's affiliates and Lotte Wellfood, along with their spouses and volunteer partners — made kimchi. The finished goods were delivered to Yeongrak Borinewon, a welfare center in Yongsan District, central Seoul, via a taxi service employing hearing-impaired drivers.
Hana Financial Group CEO Ham Young-joo said the group “will continue to deliver warmth and hope to underprivileged neighbors through genuine acts of inclusion,” adding that the group aims to expand its culture of giving back to society.
Toward the end of the year, the group will run its “Hana Santa” campaign, encouraging customers and employees to share small acts of kindness on social media, with Hana Financial Group providing gifts to underprivileged households on their behalf.
Hana Financial Group said the campaign reaffirms its long-standing commitment to inclusive finance and community service as a cornerstone of its ESG strategy.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
