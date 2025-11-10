Hoping for a repeat, Netflix reportedly hands Sony $15 million bonus as team works on 'KPop Demon Hunters' sequel
Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 16:30 Updated: 10 Nov. 2025, 16:38
Netflix has reportedly paid Sony Pictures a $15 million bonus for producing the animated film "KPop Demon Hunters," following its record-breaking success, as the streaming giant moves to secure a sequel deal.
The Hollywood Reporter reported Thursday that the payment was a reward for the film’s “astonishing success” and part of a strategic effort to secure a sequel deal with Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group Chairman Tom Rothman and his team.
With the bonus, Netflix’s total payment for the first installment rose from $25 million to $40 million. Netflix had already fully financed the $100 million production budget to secure global distribution rights.
Sony Pictures developed the project over four years, overseeing the concept, screenplay and character design. The studio initially planned for a theatrical release, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it signed a streaming deal with Netflix in 2021.
After its June release, “KPop Demon Hunters” became a global hit, surpassing 300 million views and overtaking the first season of “Squid Game” (2021) as Netflix’s most watched title to date.
The story combines K-pop and exorcism, following the members of girl group HUNTR/X — Rumi, Mira, and Zoey — as they use their music to battle evil spirits and protect the world. The film was made with significant participation from Korean creatives and features major landmarks around Seoul, as well as numerous elements from traditional Korean culture.
The original soundtrack anthem “Golden” also became a global phenomenon, taking up residence at the top the Billboard charts for several months and earning five Grammy Award nominations, including for Song of the Year — a rare achievement for K-pop.
U.S. entertainment outlets said the payment reflects Netflix’s long-term content strategy. Variety reported that Netflix and Sony Pictures have signed a deal to release a sequel in 2029, taking into account the lengthy production cycle typical for animated features.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
