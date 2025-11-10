 KAI to upgrade KF-16 simulators under ties with Lockheed Martin
Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 18:21
An F-16 fighter jet takes off from Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 3. [JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF]

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, said Monday it has been selected by U.S. defense giant Lockheed Martin as a partner to upgrade simulators for the Air Force's KF-16 fighter jets.
 
The KAI will upgrade nine KF-16 simulators previously delivered to the Air Force to the configuration of the latest F-16 Viper under a six-year contract, the Korean company said in a release.
 

"Based on our strategic relationship with Lockheed Martin, we will contribute to modernizing the Korean Air Force's training system and improving safety," a KAI representative said.
 
In June, the KAI signed a memorandum of understanding with Lockheed Martin to expand their strategic partnership into emerging areas of the global defense and aerospace industries.
 
The KAI and Lockheed Martin have maintained a longstanding partnership that began with the licensed production of the F-16 fighter jet in the 1990s and later led to the co-development of the T-50 supersonic trainer aircraft.

