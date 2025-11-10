Samsung maintains top export compliance rating from government
Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 15:13
Samsung Electronics said Monday that it has once again received the highest grade in a government-led compliance certification for the export of strategic goods, including semiconductors and network equipment.
The company has continuously maintained its top AAA rating under the Internal Compliance Program since the system was introduced in 2014, with certification renewed every three years.
The program, administered by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, evaluates companies managing exports of strategic items that are subject to national security regulations and require export licenses. Ratings are assigned on a three-level scale — A, AA and AAA — based on the strength of internal controls and compliance procedures.
Assessment criteria include strategic goods classification, internal oversight mechanisms, export review processes, information security, and employee training. Companies with certification benefit from streamlined administrative procedures, such as shorter export license processing times and reduced documentation requirements.
“Samsung Electronics will continue its efforts to stabilize the global supply chain and solidify its position as a responsible trading partner that meets the requirements of the international community,” the company said in a statement.
