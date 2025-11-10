한국의 자전거길: 강변 따라 페달 밟아 닭갈비의 고장으로
Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 09:13
Cycling Korea: A weekend riverside ride from Seoul to the land of mountains and spicy chicken
Friday, November 7, 2025
The Bukhangang Bicycle Path, or North Han River bicycle path, is a 70-kilometer (43.5-mile) trail from just outside of Seoul to Chuncheon in the mountainous province of Gangwon. Though somewhat overlooked, as it is not part of the medal-earning cross-country or four rivers routes, it still offers some of the best weekend cycling for anybody based in or around the capital.
trail: (산길·자전거길 등의) 코스, 오솔길
mountainous: 산이 많은
북한강 자전거길은 서울 외곽에서 시작해 산이 많은 강원도 춘천까지 이어지는 약 70km(43.5마일) 코스다. 전국 종주 코스나 4대강길처럼 ‘메달을 딸 수 있는 코스’에 포함된 것은 아니라 과소평가된 면이 있지만, 수도권 거주자라면 주말 라이딩 코스로 이만한 곳도 드물다.
The Bukhangang — the Korean name for the North Han River — is a major tributary of the Han River, joining the main waterway in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi, just east of Seoul. Originating from headwaters deep in North Korea, the river flows across the demilitarized zone at Hwacheon and passes through the popular tourist areas of Chuncheon and Gapyeong, Gyeonggi, before turning toward Seoul.
tributary:지류
waterway:수로, 하천
headwaters: (강의) 발원지
북한강은 한강의 주요 지류로, 서울 동쪽 경기도 양평에서 본류와 합류한다. 북한 깊은 산골에서 발원해 화천 비무장지대를 지나 춘천과 경기도 가평 등 관광 명소를 관통한 뒤 서울로 흐른다.
Chuncheon is as far as the Bukhangang Bicycle Path goes, and at 70 kilometers, it's the perfect distance for a there-and-back weekend, or, uniquely among the official bike paths, a one-day trip with a train or subway ride at the end.
as far as ~ goes: ~에 관한 한
uniquely: 독특하게
at the end: 마지막에
이 자전거길의 종착지는 춘천이다. 서울~춘천 70km는 왕복 주말 코스로도 제격이고, 공식 자전거길 중 유일하게 기차나 지하철을 타고 돌아올 수 있어 당일 코스로도 알맞다.
The Seoul end of the route is on the Hangang Bicycle Path, so cyclists departing from Seoul need only find the river and head east — they will eventually hit Bukhangang. The Hangang path crosses the tributary on a famous repurposed railway bridge, so if you’re coming from Seoul and you find yourself on the bridge, you know you’ve gone too far.
hit: ~에 도달하다
repurpose: 용도를 바꾸다
go too far: 지나치다
서울 쪽 출발지는 한강 자전거길과 맞닿아 있다. 한강길을 따라 동쪽으로 향하면 자연스럽게 북한강 구간에 닿는다. 만약 폐철교를 개조한 것으로 유명한 철교 위를 달리고 있다면, 이미 북한강을 지나간 것이다.
If you don’t fancy riding the extra kilometers and it’s the weekend, the trail starts just next to Ungilsan Station on the Gyeongui-Jungang Line, which is right before the aforementioned railway bridge. This subway line is open to cyclists on weekends, provided you ride in the first or last car.
fancy: ~을/를 원하다
aforementioned: 앞서 언급한
조금 더 짧은 구간을 타고 싶다면, 주말엔 지하철 경의중앙선 운길산역에서 출발하면 된다. 북한강 자전거길의 시작점이 바로 역 옆에 있다. 주말에는 경의중앙선 일부 구간에서 자전거와 함께 탑승이 허용된다. 단, 맨 앞칸이나 맨 뒷칸을 이용해야 한다.
Driving is also an option — Yangsu, on the other side of the river, provides plenty of places to leave a car, although traffic on the weekend can be a nightmare.
plenty of: 많은
leave a car: 주차하다
직접 차를 운전해 가는 것도 방법이다. 강 건너편 양수리 일대에 주차할 공간이 매우 많지만, 주말 교통 정체는 끔찍할 수 있다.
The Bukhangang Bicycle Path is an official route with stamps, but you will need to pick up a bike passport in advance, as there is no serviced certification center en route. While completing the route is not necessary for the cross-country or four rivers medals, cyclists going for the grand slam will need it.
en route: 도중에, 길 중간에
go for: ~을/를 목표로 하다
북한강 자전거길은 공식 인증 코스라 스탬프를 찍을 수 있다. 하지만 코스 중간에 인증 센터가 없기 때문에 사전에 자전거 여권을 준비해야 한다. 전국 종주나 4대강 메달에는 포함되지 않지만, 사이클 그랜드슬램 완주를 목표로 한다면 이 코스 역시 빠뜨릴 수 없다.
BY JIM BULLEY [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
