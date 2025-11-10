Reforming the research ecosystem matters more than naming 100 ‘national scientists’ (KOR)

At a national forum on science and technology hosted by President Lee Jae Myung on Nov. 7, the government unveiled plans to cultivate and attract scientific talent. A new “National Scientist Program” will select 20 researchers next year and 100 within five years, each receiving an annual research grant of 100 million won ($68,682). The government also aims to attract 2,000 outstanding or early-career researchers from overseas by 2030.The initiative is welcome in principle. Korea’s future growth is impossible without advanced science and technology. But the question remains whether this plan addresses the structural flaws of the research environment. The shortage of scientific talent and stagnation in innovation stem not simply from a lack of people but from institutional and systemic constraints that prevent researchers from focusing on research.Korea’s research ecosystem prioritizes equal distribution over excellence and regulation over autonomy. Salaries are controlled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, staffing by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. Researchers are burdened with performance evaluations and administrative paperwork. Presidents of government-funded research institutes serve only three-year terms, and less than 10 percent of their budgets can be used at their discretion. The retirement age for researchers at such institutes is 62, lower than the 65 for university professors. The once-prestigious salaries at institutions like the Korea Institute of Science and Technology are now a thing of the past.Universities face similar conditions. Chinese universities recently sent recruitment emails to 149 KAIST professors, offering up to 400 million won in annual salary and generous research autonomy. If domestic conditions remain unchanged, designated “national scientists” or recruited foreign researchers will have little reason to stay.During the industrialization era of the 1960s and 1970s, Korea treated science and technology as a national survival strategy. Leaders set a vision, and researchers were given trust and autonomy. That spirit is what is needed today. A strategy for nurturing scientific talent must begin with reforming the broader research ecosystem. Patchwork solutions will not secure the future of Korean science and technology.지난 7일 이재명 대통령 주재로 열린 과학기술 분야 국민보고회에서 과학기술 인재 육성과 유치를 위한 계획이 공개됐다. 정부는 ‘국가과학자 제도’를 신설해 내년 ‘1호 국가과학자’ 20명을 시작으로 향후 5년간 100명을 선발하고, 이들에게 연간 1억원 규모의 연구활동비를 지원하기로 했다. 2030년까지 해외 우수·신진 연구자 2000명을 유치하겠다는 목표도 제시됐다. 일단 환영할 만한 계획이다. 첨단 과학기술 없이 대한민국의 미래 성장은 불가능하다. 문제는 이번 대책이 과학기술 현장의 근본적 병폐를 얼마나 건드릴 수 있느냐는 점이다. 지금의 과학기술 인재난과 혁신 정체는 단순히 인력의 숫자 문제가 아니다. 연구자들이 마음놓고 연구할 수 없는 제도적·구조적 제약이 더 근본적 문제다.우리 연구 현장은 수월성보다 평등 논리가 앞서고, 자율보다는 규제가 우선한다. 연봉은 기획재정부가, 정원은 행정안전부가 틀어쥐고 있다. 연구자는 성과평가와 행정보고에 시달리고, 국가출연연구기관(출연연) 원장의 임기는 고작 3년에 그친다. 자율적으로 쓸 수 있는 예산은 10%도 채 되지 않는다. 출연연 박사의 정년은 62세로 대학교수(65세)보다 짧다. 한때 ‘서울대 교수의 3배 연봉’이라던 한국과학기술연구원(KIST) 박사의 대우는 이미 옛말이다.대학교수들의 처우나 연구 환경도 별반 다르지 않다. 최근 중국 대학들이 KAIST 교수 149명에게 연봉 4억원 등 파격적인 조건으로 영입 제안 메일을 보낸 게 화제가 되기도 했다. 이런 현실을 바꾸지 않는다면, 아무리 ‘국가과학자’를 지정하고 ‘해외 인재’를 데려온들 그들이 국내에 오래 머물며 뿌리내릴 이유가 없다.1960~70년대 산업화의 초석을 놓던 시절, 정부는 과학기술을 국가 운명을 건 전략으로 삼았다. 국가 지도자는 비전을 제시했고, 연구자에게는 신뢰와 자율이 주어졌다. 지금 필요한 것은 그 정신이다. 과학기술 인재 전략은 연구 생태계 전반을 혁신하는 제도 개혁에서 출발해야 한다. 땜질식 처방으로는 과학기술의 미래를 보장할 수 없다.