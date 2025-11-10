Sirkap: A Hellenistic City of Many Faiths (KOR)

When Alexander the Great reached the Taxila region of present-day Pakistan in 326 B.C., his forces grew weary of the fierce resistance from local inhabitants and the oppressive heat. He turned back toward Babylon, but many Greeks who had followed the campaign settled in the area. In 180 B.C., Demetrius I of the Greco-Bactrian Kingdom founded the city of Sirkap as its major center. The city flourished as an international hub until the Kushan Empire conquered it in the third century.Archaeological investigations that began in the 1930s revealed only about one-fifth of the site. The fortified city was surrounded by walls stretching 4.8 kilometers (2.98 miles), with an interior laid out in a rigid grid plan following the Hippodamian system, first developed in the Aegean city of Miletus. This Hellenistic urban planning was realized on South Asian soil. The excavated section runs roughly 1.2 kilometers north to south and 400 meters (1,312 feet) east to west, forming the main urban corridor.Shops were lined along the straight central avenue, interspersed with various temples. A large building at one end of the main road is believed to have been a royal palace. Numerous Buddhist stupas were constructed across the site. An Ionic-style structure near the main gate is thought to have been a Zoroastrian temple. Relics also include a large temple comparable in size to the Parthenon, remains of a Jain temple and a mysterious “Double-Headed Eagle Temple.” A massive sundial has led scholars to suggest links to the sun-worshipping Mithraic cult.Alongside Buddhist and Jain structures stood temples of Greek paganism, Roman Mithraism and Persian Zoroastrianism. These diverse faiths coexisted along the main boulevard, making Sirkap a true cosmopolis of its time.The architectural base structures were Greek, while the upper elements of stupas showed Indian influence. Excavations uncovered Greek-style furniture alongside Indian ivory carvings, Greek coins with Indian jewelry and household objects blending artistic techniques from multiple civilizations. A dish inscribed in Hebrew, Greek and Sanskrit was also found.Apollonius of Tyana, a Greek philosopher who visited the site, wrote that the city was “as large as Nineveh,” praising its size and cosmopolitan character. Today, the vast ruins of Sirkap stand as living proof of a Hellenistic civilization that stood at the crossroads of the East and West.기원전 326년 현 파키스탄의 탁실라 지역까지 원정 온 정복왕 알렉산더는 원주민의 저항과 무더운 기후에 지쳐 바빌론으로 회군했다. 원정대를 따라왔던 헬라인들이 이곳에 정착했고 기원전 180년 그리스-박트리아 왕국의 데메트리우스왕은 그 중심도시로 시르캅을 건설했다. 기원후 3세기 쿠샨왕조의 정복으로 종말을 맞을 때까지 국제적인 번영을 구가했다.1930년대 조사로 도시의 일부 윤곽이 드러났으나 전체 면적의 5분의 1 정도만 발굴에 그쳤다. 총길이 4.8㎞의 두툼한 성곽을 두른 요새 도시로 내부는 직각 체계의 도로망을 규칙적으로 계획한 ‘히포다미아식’ 격자 도시였다. 에게해 도시 밀레투스에서 개발된 그리스식 도시계획이 인도 땅에 실현된 것이다. 발굴 지역은 남북 1.2㎞, 동서 400m 면적으로 도시의 중심 가로변이다.곧게 뻗은 중심로 양편에 상점들이 연이었고 사이사이에 각종 사원이 자리했고 끝부분의 대형 건물지는 왕궁으로 추정했다. 크고 작은 불교 사리탑, 스투파들이 여럿 설치되었고, 성문 앞의 이오니아식 건물은 조로아스터교 사원으로 추측한다. 파르테논만큼 큰 신전도 있었고, 정체 모를 ‘쌍두 독수리 사원’과 자이나교 사원 유적도 남았다. 거대한 해시계 유적은 태양 숭배의 미트라교와 관련이 제기된다. 그리스의 신교(神敎)와 로마의 미트라교, 페르시아의 조로아스터교, 인도의 불교와 자이나교 등 당시의 모든 종교가 중심 도로변에 나란히 공존했던, 진정한 코스모폴리스였다.건축물의 기단들은 그리스식이며 스투파 등 상부구조는 인도식이다. 그리스식 가구와 인도식 상아조각, 그리스식 동전과 인도식 장신구 등 온갖 문물도 출토되었다. 히브리어, 그리스어, 산스크리트어가 병용된 접시도 발견했다. 이곳을 방문한 그리스 철학자, 티아나의 아폴로니우스는 “이 도시는 니네베만큼 크다”고 그 국제성과 규모를 찬탄했다. 시르캅의 거대한 폐허는 동서문화를 아울렀던 헬레니즘의 동결된 현재다.