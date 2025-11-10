페이스북 데이팅의 깜짝 흥행
Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 09:23
SAN FRANCISCO — For years, Alyssa Landguth, a 30-year-old from Washington state, used Facebook like most people do these days. She bought used furniture on Facebook Marketplace, the app’s version of an online garage sale, or commented on posts.
But after finalizing a divorce over the summer, a different feature has kept her coming back — Facebook Dating. It has become the only online dating service she uses, “cheaper than Christian Mingle and with more matches,” Landguth said.
Facebook Dating, which debuted in 2019, has become a surprise hit for the company. It lets people create a dating profile free in the app, where they can swipe and match with other eligible singles. It has more than 21 million daily users, quietly making it one of the most popular online dating services. Hinge, a leading dating app in the United States, has around 15 million users.
“Underlying it all is that there are real people on Facebook,” Tom Alison, the head of Facebook, said in an interview. “You can see who they are, you can see how you’re connected to them, and if you have mutual friends, we make it easy to see where you have mutual interests.”
Facebook Dating’s popularity is a sign of how Facebook has been reinventing itself. Its main social feed has become less popular over time than younger apps like Instagram and TikTok. But along with Facebook Marketplace, Facebook Dating shows how an older social network can remain relevant.
Facebook Dating has grown as other dating apps have struggled. Users younger than 30 having conversations rose 7% year over year, the company said.
Facebook Dating is mostly popular with people older than 30, but it has around 1.8 million users in the United States in their 20s and hundreds of thousands of young adults creating new profiles in the app each month, the company said. It does not spend to market the service but recently added a Dating tab to the bottom of some users’ Facebook apps.
Alison attributed some of Facebook Dating’s success to it being free and easy for users. The company makes money from advertising revenue when users spend time on the Facebook app generally, a much different incentive than an app like Hinge, which makes most of its money from subscriptions.
미국 워싱턴주에 사는 서른 살 앨리사 랜드구스는 그동안 대부분의 사람처럼 페이스북을 사용해 왔다. 중고가구를 거래하는 페이스북 마켓플레이스에서 물건을 사거나 게시물에 댓글을 달았다.
하지만 지난 여름 이혼을 한 뒤 그를 페이스북으로 다시 이끈 건 전혀 다른 기능이었다. 그건 바로 페이스북 데이팅. 랜드구스는 “크리스천밍글보다 저렴하고 연결도 더 많이 된다”며 현재 이용하는 유일한 온라인 데이팅 서비스라고 말했다.
2019년에 출시된 페이스북 데이팅은 메타의 ‘뜻밖의 히트작’이 됐다. 사용자는 앱 안에서 별도의 비용 없이 데이팅 프로필을 만들고, 페이지를 넘겨가며 다른 이용자들을 만날 수 있다. 하루 이용자 수는 2100만 명이 넘는다. 미국 내 대표적인 데이팅 앱인 힌지의 약 1500만 명을 앞지르며 조용히 가장 인기 있는 데이팅 서비스 중 하나로 떠올랐다.
페이스북 대표 톰 앨리슨은 “핵심은 페이스북엔 ‘진짜 사람들’이 있다는 점”이라며 “상대가 누구인지, 어떻게 연결돼 있는지, 공통 친구나 관심사를 쉽게 확인할 수 있다”고 말했다.
페이스북 데이팅의 인기는 페이스북이 서비스를 새롭게 정의하고 있음을 보여준다. 메인 소셜피드는 인스타그램이나 틱톡 같은 젊은 세대 중심 앱에 밀려 인기가 시들하지만, 마켓플레이스와 데이팅 기능은 오래된 소셜미디어도 존재감을 유지할 수 있음을 증명하고 있다.
특히 다른 데이팅 앱들이 부진한 가운데, 페이스북 데이팅은 성장세를 이어가고 있다. 업체에 따르면 30세 미만 이용자의 대화 양이 전년 대비 7% 증가했다.
현재 페이스북 데이팅의 주 이용층은 30세 이상이지만, 20대 미국 이용자도 약 180만명에 달하며, 매달 젊은 사용자 수십만명이 새 프로필을 만들고 있다. 별도의 광고비를 들이지 않지만, 최근 일부 이용자의 앱 하단에 데이팅 탭을 추가해 접근성을 높였다.
앨리슨 대표는 성공 요인으로 무료이면서도 사용이 간편한 점을 꼽았다. 힌지처럼 구독료로 수익을 내는 구조와 달리, 페이스북은 사용자가 앱에 머무는 시간 동안 노출되는 광고를 통해 수익을 얻는다.
WRITTEN BY ELI TAN AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
