 Big Ocean to hold year-end concert in Paris on Dec. 7
Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 09:59
K-pop trio Big Ocean's ″Heartsign″ concert poster [PARASTAR ENTERTAINMENT]

Big Ocean, the first K-pop group composed of members with hearing impairments, will hold a year-end concert in Paris on Dec. 7, the band's agency Parastar Entertainment said Monday.
 
Big Ocean will hold its "Heartsign: When Hands Sing, Hearts Answer" concert at Paris' Bataclan, eight months after performing in the city as part of its first European tour "Underwater."
 

The title of the concert, "Heartsign," sends the message that Big Ocean sings with its heart by signing to the fans. Bataclan is also known as a venue that symbolizes healing and recovery, according to Parastar Entertainment.
 
Big Ocean is set to release its winter carol song, "Red-dy Set Go" on Nov. 23.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
