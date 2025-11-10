Big Ocean to hold year-end concert in Paris on Dec. 7

'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack holds No. 2 spot on Billboard albums chart

Singer HyunA collapses during performance at Waterbomb in Macau

Related Stories

Big Ocean to hold first concert on March 9

Big Ocean to release first EP on Nov. 12

K-pop trio Big Ocean to release second EP in April

Big Ocean to meet more fans in Europe as ‘Underwater’ tour expands

Disabilities are embraced at Parastar Entertainment, the one and only in Korea