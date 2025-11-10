 China's K-pop band hopes to follow in BTS's footsteps
Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 19:49
Boy band AM8IC poses for photos during its debut showcase with the first EP, ″Lukoie,″ in western Seoul on Nov. 10. [TOV ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band AM8IC poses for photos during its debut showcase with the first EP, ″Lukoie,″ in western Seoul on Nov. 10. [TOV ENTERTAINMENT]

The latest arrival to the increasingly competitive fifth-generation K-pop boy band roster comes entirely from China — with ambitions to follow in the footsteps of K-pop powerhouses such as EXO, BTS and Stray Kids.
 
“K-pop is something that people across the globe can enjoy together,” said member Saho of boy band AM8IC during the group’s debut showcase in wester Seoul on Monday. “The energy of the genre itself has also given us great strength.”
 

“It was my childhood dream to become a singer,” also said member Roux. “It still feels like dreaming to finally debut.”
 
AM8IC, pronounced as “ambic,” consists of five Chinese members: Saho, Mingkai, Chungyi, Roux and Chen.
 
The rookie group is the first K-pop boy band launched by TOV Entertainment, helmed by CEO Yoon Beom-ro. Yoon is a dance trainer and choreographer who has been active mainly in China, working with more than 50 agencies in China from 2015 to 2022.
 
According to TOV, AM8IC’s name combines the prefix ambi, meaning “both sides,” and the word “connect,” signifying that the idea of connection lies at the heart of the boy band’s concept and music.
 
“It was my dream to launch a K-pop group consisting entirely of Chinese members,” said Yoon, reflecting on his journey as a mentor in China.
 
Yoon noted that when he first met the members as trainees, “they each carried a bit of a serious, darker side,” which inspired him to build the group’s dark fantasy concept as the foundation for its aesthetics and storytelling.
 
The boy band’s debut EP, “Lukoie,” features six songs: the lead track “Link Up,” along with B-sides “Paracosm,” “Escher,” “Buzzin’” and “Lukoie.”
 
AM8IC’s dark fantasy-inspired worldbuilding is vividly showcased in its eerie music video for the lead track, “Link Up,” where the boy band dances at night in bloodstained outfits.
 
The members each cited Stray Kids, EXO, Seventeen, BTS, BigBang and Enhypen as their K-pop role models growing up.
 
Chen, who named Stray Kids as his longtime favorite artist, said, “I heard that they will soon make a comeback — I really hope to meet them in person one day.”
BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
