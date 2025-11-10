 G-Dragon to end world tour with encore concerts in Seoul in December
G-Dragon to end world tour with encore concerts in Seoul in December

Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 15:01
G-Dragon speaks during the red carpet event held ahead of the Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards at the National Theater's Haeoreum Grand Theater in Jung District, central Seoul, on Oct. 23. [YONHAP]

After a globe-trotting tour that lit up arenas from Paris to Jakarta, Indonesia, G-Dragon will wrap up his “Übermensch” world tour with a three-night encore at Gocheok Sky Dome in December.
 
The K-pop star will take the stage from Dec. 12 to 14 in Guro District, western Seoul. Fan club members can access presale tickets through Coupang Play starting at 8 p.m. on Monday and through Interpark Global at 9 p.m. General ticket sales open at 8 p.m. on Tuesday on both platforms.
 

G-Dragon’s world tour, which kicked off in Goyang, Gyeonggi, in March, comprises 38 shows across 16 cities including Tokyo; Bulacan, the Philippines; Osaka, Japan; Macau; Sydney and Melbourne, Australia; Taipei, Taiwan; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Jakarta, Indonesia; Hong Kong; and Hanoi, Vietnam, as well as Newark, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Paris.
 
As part of the tour, G-Dragon performed in front of approximately 84,000 fans over the weekend at 8Wonder Ocean City in Hanoi.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
G-Dragon Ubermensch Korea

