G-Dragon to end world tour with encore concerts in Seoul in December
Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 15:01
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
After a globe-trotting tour that lit up arenas from Paris to Jakarta, Indonesia, G-Dragon will wrap up his “Übermensch” world tour with a three-night encore at Gocheok Sky Dome in December.
The K-pop star will take the stage from Dec. 12 to 14 in Guro District, western Seoul. Fan club members can access presale tickets through Coupang Play starting at 8 p.m. on Monday and through Interpark Global at 9 p.m. General ticket sales open at 8 p.m. on Tuesday on both platforms.
G-Dragon’s world tour, which kicked off in Goyang, Gyeonggi, in March, comprises 38 shows across 16 cities including Tokyo; Bulacan, the Philippines; Osaka, Japan; Macau; Sydney and Melbourne, Australia; Taipei, Taiwan; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Jakarta, Indonesia; Hong Kong; and Hanoi, Vietnam, as well as Newark, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Paris.
As part of the tour, G-Dragon performed in front of approximately 84,000 fans over the weekend at 8Wonder Ocean City in Hanoi.
