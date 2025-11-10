Girl group ITZY returns with an edge in new EP 'Tunnel Vision'
Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 14:16
-
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
- [email protected]
Girl group ITZY is returning with an edge in its new EP, “Tunnel Vision,” set for release on Monday evening. The record arrives five months after the group’s 10th EP, “Girls Will Be Girls,” and explores the theme of enthrallment, according to JYP Entertainment.
“If I had to describe [the EP] in one word, it would be ‘dream,’” Yeji said. “We wanted to show our sincerity, how much we care about every album, and help more people truly dive into our music.”
Chaeryeong described the theme as “the feeling of loving yourself while focusing intently on a goal.”
The six-track album includes the title track, along with “Focus,” “DYT,” “Flicker,” “Nocturne” and “8-Bit Heart.” U.S. producer Dem Jointz and veteran K-pop producer Kenzie contributed to the project, and all five members took part in songwriting.
The title track explores “the extremes of overstimulation and sensory deprivation when experiencing tunnel vision to deliver a message about chasing one’s light at one’s own pace,” according to the group’s agency. The dance track features a weighty hip-hop beat with brassy instrumentation and layered vocals for acoustic depth.
“‘Tunnel Vision’ incorporates Afrobeat elements, a genre we’ve never tried before, so we tried our best to capture the right vibe,” said Chaeryeong.
“While filming the music video, we saw people online speculating that we were shooting a ketchup commercial, which made us laugh,” Yeji said, recalling a behind-the-scenes moment. “We even joked about how great it would be if that really happened.”
“Because of everything we’ve experienced together so far, we’ve grown closer,” Lia said, reflecting on the group’s journey. “I’m excited to see how much stronger we’ll become through the experiences we’ll share going forward.”
“As we release this new album and make our comeback, I think we’re also reaffirming our commitment to ITZY’s future,” said Ryujin. “To all the members: You’ve worked so hard. Let’s keep going strong!”
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)