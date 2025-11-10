'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack holds No. 2 spot on Billboard albums chart

The soundtrack for Netflix's hit animated film "Kpop Demon Hunters" remained at No. 2 in its 20th week on Billboard's main albums chart.According to a Billboard preview released Sunday, the album ranked just behind global pop star Taylor Swift's latest studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," on the Billboard 200 for the fifth week in a row.The soundtrack previously topped the chart twice before ceding the No. 1 spot to Swift.The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical sales, track-equivalent units and streaming-equivalent units.During the latest tracking week, the "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack earned 84,000 equivalent album units, down 1 percent from the previous week.The soundtrack secured five nominations at the upcoming 68th Grammy Awards in February. Among them, the standout track "Golden" was nominated for Song of the Year.Yonhap