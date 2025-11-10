 'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack holds No. 2 spot on Billboard albums chart
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack holds No. 2 spot on Billboard albums chart

Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 10:14
HUNTR/X from Netflix's animated film ″KPop Demon Hunters″ [NETFLIX]

HUNTR/X from Netflix's animated film ″KPop Demon Hunters″ [NETFLIX]

 
The soundtrack for Netflix's hit animated film "Kpop Demon Hunters" remained at No. 2 in its 20th week on Billboard's main albums chart.
 
According to a Billboard preview released Sunday, the album ranked just behind global pop star Taylor Swift's latest studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," on the Billboard 200 for the fifth week in a row.
 

Related Article

The soundtrack previously topped the chart twice before ceding the No. 1 spot to Swift.
 
The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical sales, track-equivalent units and streaming-equivalent units.
 
During the latest tracking week, the "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack earned 84,000 equivalent album units, down 1 percent from the previous week.
 
The soundtrack secured five nominations at the upcoming 68th Grammy Awards in February. Among them, the standout track "Golden" was nominated for Song of the Year.

Yonhap
tags KPop Demon Hunters Billboard

More in K-pop

Singer HyunA collapses during performance at Waterbomb in Macau

'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack holds No. 2 spot on Billboard albums chart

Big Ocean to hold year-end concert in Paris on Dec. 7

Blackpink's Rosé, 'KPop Demon Hunters' and Katseye earn Grammy nominations

Girl group Fifty Fifty, French rapper Orelsan collab on 'Oulalalala'

Related Stories

'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack holds No. 2 spot on Billboard albums chart

'Golden' from 'Demon Hunters' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th week

'Golden' rebounds to No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100

'Golden' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th week

'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack maintains global chart momentum
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)