Rapper Jessi to release new EP 'P.M.S (Pretty Mood Swings)' on Wednesday

Rapper Jessi will release her new EP “P.M.S (Pretty Mood Swings)” on Wednesday, marking her first EP in nearly five years since "NUNA" in 2020.
The new EP "boldly unpacks the singer’s ever-changing charm and candid emotional shifts depending on her mood,” according to her agency UNNI Company.
The EP includes five tracks in total: lead track “Girls Like Me,” along with “Brand New Boots,” “HELL,” “Marry Me” and “Newsflash.” Jessi took part in writing and composing all the songs.
"P.M.S" is set to be released globally on all digital streaming platforms at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Jessi debuted in 2005 with the EP “Get Up.” She was briefly a member of the hip-hop group Uptown in 2006 and then was a member of hip-hop trio Lucky J from 2014 to 2016. Her breakthrough came in 2015 through her appearance in Mnet’s highly successful rap competition show “Unpretty Rapstar,” in which she finished in second place.
