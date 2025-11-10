 Singer HyunA collapses during performance at Waterbomb in Macau
Singer HyunA collapses during performance at Waterbomb in Macau

Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 10:17
Singer HyunA [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Singer HyunA lost consciousness and collapsed during a performance in Macau.
 
HyunA was performing her hit song “Bubble Pop” (2011) on stage at the Waterbomb festival in Macau, held on Sunday, when she suddenly collapsed.
 

In videos filmed by the audience, HyunA is seen dancing before falling unconscious on stage. Her dancers rushed over to support her, and a bodyguard then carried her off the stage.
 
The footage prompted concern among fans about HyunA’s health, with speculation that her recent intense dieting may have played a role. On Nov. 4, she revealed on Instagram that she had lost about 10 kilograms (22 pounds) in the span of one month, after announcing on Oct. 3 that she would begin dieting.
 
Later on Sunday, HyunA posted an apology and message of reassurance to her fans. “I’m really sorry. I wanted to give a good performance, but I feel like I wasn’t professional. Honestly, I don’t remember anything,” she wrote.
 
“So many Macau fans came, and of course our A-ing [HyunA’s fandom] too — everyone paid to come watch the show. I’m sorry, and really, I’m so sorry,” she continued. “I’ll work on building up my stamina and keep trying my best.”
 
She added, “Since I was very young, you’ve always cherished, adored and supported someone like me who lacks so much — and I want to say thank you. I’m really okay. Don’t worry about me. I hope everyone has a good night.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
