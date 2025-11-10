'Love Barista' serves up more Korea-Vietnam collaboration as Lee Kwang-soo steps into 'Asia Prince' role
Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 17:45
-
- KIM JI-YE
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Actor Lee Kwang-soo is bringing his real-life persona to the big screen in the upcoming comedy film “Love Barista,” playing an “Asia Prince” role — a nod to the nickname he earned across Southeast Asia.
“[The nickname, ‘Asia Prince,’] actually started in Vietnam, so the country is very meaningful to me and I feel grateful toward it,” said Lee during the film’s press conference held on Monday in Yongsan District, central Seoul. “That’s why I wanted to do even better this time and show a better side of myself.”
Directed by Kim Sung-hoon, who helmed “Confidential Assignment” (2017), the film follows top Korean star Kang Jun-woo, portrayed by Lee, who is lost in Vietnam without his manager, passport or money. There, he encounters an ordinary Vietnamese barista, Thao, played by Vietnamese actor Hoàng Hà, and the two slowly grow close.
Jun-woo, as a top star in Korea and across Asia, mirrors some aspects of Lee’s own celebrity life. Director Kim, who has known Lee for over a decade and worked with him on “My Little Hero” (2013), considered him for the role from the very start of the project.
“I thought it would be really fun to have a fresh, Hallyu [Korean Wave]-style star like him play the role of an Asian top celebrity,” the director said. “Above all, I wanted to tell a long, layered story with him.”
He also added that Jun-woo’s image has some similarities to the familiar images of Lee that audiences have seen on variety shows.
While portraying a top star, Lee revealed that he relates to the character’s ongoing contemplation and concerns about losing the spotlight. However, when asked if he ever feels the need for a break, he said he does not.
“I genuinely enjoy working and I tend to get a lot of energy from being on set, so I don’t really feel exhausted,” he stressed. “That said, I do have a personal wish, which I hope my busy life can continue for a while.”
The film is also known by a different title in Korea, “Prince of One” (translated), a title that Lee admitted makes him a bit shy, as he had to refer to himself as a prince.
“Love Barista” was not just set in Vietnam, it was also coproduced with a Vietnamese studio, Sidus And Teu Entertainment, a trend which is becoming increasingly common in Korea. Another Korea-Vietnam joint project, “Leaving Mom,” directed by Korean director Mo Hong-jin, was released earlier this month.
Director Kim believes that now is the time when this kind of collaboration “may not be mandatory, but is needed” for the struggling film industry.
“I believe creating something together that isn’t just Korean, Vietnamese or Japanese, but something that could belong to Asia as a whole, could open another path for creating fresh content,” he said. “That hope was part of the reason we decided to start this project.”
The film will be released in Korea on Nov. 19.
BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)